A California man was cited Saturday on misdemeanor marijuana charges, after he and an acquaintance were allegedly pulled over for a non-functioning license plate light.
Daniel H. Marcum, 37, of Bakersfield, was a passenger in the vehicle when officers stopped them in the area of North McCulloch Boulevard. According to police, officers were prepared to give the driver a written warning when a K-9 unit arrived at the scene to assist. The K-9, identified as “Rocky,” allegedly alerted police to the presence of illicit drugs within the vehicle, and officers detained both men while a search was conducted.
According to police, Marcum was found with a glass jar containing suspected marijuana in his pocket. Police say a usable amount of marijuana was also found in the vehicle’s passenger seat, allegedly occupied by Marcum at the time of the traffic stop.
Marcum was cited and released from the scene on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to appear April 13 in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court to answer the complaint against him.
