Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a London Bridge Road taco restaurant Feb. 19 after receiving reports of a fist fight in the parking lot. There, police say two California men identified as Jimmy R. Candelaria, 43, and Eddie L. Ramos, 48, engaged in an argument call that led to a physical altercation.
According to police, both men were traveling by shuttle from a McCulloch Boulevard bar when they went to the restaurant. As their argument progressed, both men exited the car and fought each other, the report said.
After questioning witnesses at the scene, both men were taken into custody on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.