Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a gas station at the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and Acoma Boulevard early Friday morning after receiving reports of a possible DUI driver.
According to the report, Thomas G. Moritz, 49, of Santa Barbara, had been attempting to pump gas into his vehicle for about 20 minutes before police arrived. When Moritz spoke with police, officers could smell the odor of alcohol on his breath. According to the report, Moritz was visibly intoxicated at the scene, and did not appear to know what city he was in – but appeared to be certain that he was not, in fact, in Lake Havasu City.
Police say a half-full bottle of vodka was clearly visible in Mortiz’ passenger seat while officers spoke with him. Moritz allegedly agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, which officers said he was unable to complete.
Moritz was arrested on felony DUI charges when officers learned that he had two previous DUI convictions within the past 84 months. He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, and officers performed an inventory search of his vehicle before it was impounded.
According to the report, officers found two packages of THC edibles, a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue, and a jar containing suspected marijuana, all of which were taken into evidence.
A test of Moritz’ breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.226% at the time of his arrest.
Moritz has been charged with misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession, possession of an open liquor container in a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
