A California man was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of aggravated OUI after police say he nearly struck a Lake Havasu City Police patrol boat in the Bridgewater Channel.
According to the report, 52-year-old Corona resident David P. Rivera was leaving the channel’s shoreline at a high rate of speed when he nearly struck the patrol boat, before pulling back onto the shore. Officers contacted Rivera, who appeared to be piloting the boat with five passengers, including a small child.
Officers told Rivera to stop his vessel and turn his engine off. Rivera complied, the report said, and officers questioned him. According to police, Rivera appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers. Rivera allegedly consented to a test of his breath at the scene, which showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.119%.
Rivera was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of aggravated OUI.
