Lake Havasu City Police officers were dispatched to a Lake Havasu Avenue hotel Sunday morning after receiving reports of a man refusing to leave the location.
The man, later identified by police as Ontario, California resident Jonathan M. Castillo, reportedly banged on other guests’ doors and windows before employees asked him to leave. When officers arrived, Castillo was visibly intoxicated, the report said. Responding officers told Castillo to leave the location, and to not return.
According to police, Castillo returned to the location about an hour later. Officers found Castillo near the hotel’s swimming pool, where he was taken into custody on charges of third-degree trespassing.
