Four California minors and one adult were cited during a traffic stop Friday evening after police allegedly found each of them to be intoxicated.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Beachcomber Boulevard after receiving reports of a minor disorderly conduct incident. When they arrived, witnesses directed officers to a vehicle that was allegedly leaving the scene.
Officers stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by seven passengers. According to the report, all of the vehicle’s occupants – except for the driver – appeared to be intoxicated.
Police say multiple open containers of alcohol were found inside of the vehicle, as well as a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana.
Passengers Sascha M. Arnaud, 20, of Thousand Oaks; Clark E. Holland, 19, of Hesperia; Avery G. Kritzer, 19, of Moorpark; and Brandon R. Rhea, 20, of Apple Valley, were asked to take preliminary breath testing at the scene. According to police, none of the minors had a blood-alcohol concentration of less than 0.120% at the time of their arrest.
According to the report, Arnaud allegedly gave police false name during her initial conversation with police.
Police say fellow passenger Tyler K. Johnston, 23, of Lucerene Valley, claimed ownership of the marijuana at the scene. He has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arnuaud, Holland, Kritzer and Rhea were charged with possession of liquor by a minor and possession of an open liquor container in a vehicle. Arnaud was additionally charged with giving false information to law enforcement.
