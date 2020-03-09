Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a California woman Friday morning on felony identity theft and drug charges during a traffic stop.
According to police, patrol officers conducted a random records check on a vehicle operated by Rancho Cucamonga resident Tracey A. Hosek, 44, and allegedly learned her registration had expired in 2017.
Officers stopped Hosek’s vehicle on Lake Havasu Avenue, and soon learned of a warrant for her arrest in La Paz County. Hosek was asked to exit her vehicle, the report said, and officers allegedly saw a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue on her floor board. Officers took Hosek into custody and searched her vehicle.
According to the report, police found three separate containers of suspected marijuana, a marijuana grinder and an electronic vape pen. Officers also allegedly found several driver’s licenses, credit cards, social security cards and other miscellaneous cards in her vehicle that did not belong to Hosek.
Hosek has been charged with felony counts of identity theft, theft of a credit card, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
