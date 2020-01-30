A Canadian man was arrested early Monday morning on felony charges of criminal damage to property, after police say he struck a wall while driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lake Havasu City police officers were called to the area of Venturer Lane after receiving reports of an accident with injuries. Police say 57-year-old Saskatchewan resident Gordon K. Wood was found at the scene, where his van allegedly caused significant damage to a nearby wall.
According to the report, Wood appeared to be visibly intoxicated when speaking to officers, and allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Wood was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests when asked by officers, and he was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI and one felony count of criminal damage to property.
