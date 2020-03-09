A Colorado City resident incarcerated at Mohave County Jail has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly threw urine on jail employees at the facility. Theral D. Hammon, 45, has been in custody at Mohave County Jail since July 2019 on multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.
Colorado City inmate throws urine at jail worker
