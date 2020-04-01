A sergeant of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department was arrested in Lake Havasu City last month after police allegedly found him to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, with his wife and 4-month-old son as passengers.
According to the police report, 35-year-old Steven J. Martinez was seen driving his white Chevy truck in circles at the location on March 15, having struck several trees and hitting several pallets before coming to a stop. Witnesses allegedly said Martinez had been arguing with his wife in the vehicle’s front seat.
Police say Martinez’ vehicle was stopped, its engine running when officers arrived. According to the report, Martinez was unconscious in the driver’s seat, and his wife asleep when responding officers approached the vehicle.
Officers made several attempts to wake Martinez, and managed to lead him out of his truck and toward their waiting cruiser. According to the report, Martinez smelled strongly of alcohol, and had visible difficulty in maintaining his balance. He admitted to drinking earlier in the day, but denied driving while intoxicated at the scene, the report said.
Martinez was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of aggravated DUI. According to the report, a test of his breath showed Martinez’ blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.170%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.