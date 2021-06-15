Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2700 block of Alibi Drive Monday morning after receiving reports of a deceased woman found in a residential garage.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, the victim was known to be temporarily staying in the residence, and had been drinking heavily the night before. The victim’s cause of death remained unknown as of Tuesday evening, Hayden said.
Due to the victim’s young age and her cause of death not immediately apparent, detectives from the department’s criminal investigations unit were called to aid in the case.
As of Tuesday, the death remains under investigation.
