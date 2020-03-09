Law enforcement officials say a vehicle seen at the scene of a Kingman shoplifting incident struck another driver while attempting to flee the scene.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman address Thursday, where Kingman resident Jaeden P. Samson, 19, allegedly struck another vehicle. The collision caused Samson’s vehicle to strike a power pole before rolling onto its roof, deputies say. According to the report, Samson had three juvenile passengers in her vehicle at the time of the accident.
The driver of the vehicle struck by Samson was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report said. According to deputies, a search of Samson’s vehicle yielded four THC liquid cartridges and an open container of beer.
Samson was arrested at the scene on felony charges including endangerment, criminal damage to property, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding.
