As Kingman’s Walmart underwent renovations last week, Kingman Police say four employees of a third-party renovation company may have moved the merchandise in a way they were never hired to.
Alabama residents Jalen M. Thomas, 19, Kenyatta S. Brown, 22, Jamal T. Threatt, 24; and Preston D. Hamilton, 28, were arrested Jan. 15 on charges related to the theft of about $3,000 in merchandise from the store last week. According to the Kingman Police Department, Walmart employees contacted officers when they discovered a lock broken off of an electronics case at the store, and the merchandise had gone missing.
An investigation into the alleged theft allegedly showed that Thomas broke the lock, before he, Hamilton and Brown stole items from inside. According to police, Threatt acted as a lookout for the group.
Thomas, Brown and Threatt were arrested at the scene on Jan. 15. According to police, Hamilton’s involvement was only discovered later, and he was arrested Jan. 20.
As of Wednesday morning, Thomas and Brown remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond. Hamilton, who was charged with shoplifting in the case, remained in custody on $2,500 bond as of Wednesday.
According to Mohave County Jail records, Threatt did not appear to be in custody as of Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
