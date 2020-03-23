Four Grand Canyon University students were cited Wednesday when Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found them in possession of alcohol.
According to police, patrol officers allegedly heard the minors shouting insults in the area of McCulloch Boulevard and Acoma Boulevard early Wednesday morning. According to the report, two of the students – Chase Freeburg, 18, of Minnesota, and Matthew Funk, 19, of Colorado – initially fled the scene as officers approached on foot, but were later located.
Officers spoke to the remaining parties, identified as Jayden McLaughlin, 19, of Colorado, and Preston Larson, 20, of Minnesota, and allegedly smelled the odor of alcohol in their vicinity. The students admitted to consuming alcohol prior to encountering officers, the report said.
McLaughlin, Larson, Wheeler and Funk were each cited on misdemeanor charges of possession of alcohol by a minor.
