A California man was arrested Sunday evening on felony counts of probation violation when he was allegedly found to be a fugitive from justice. John A. Morrow, 66, of San Bernardino, has been wanted in Mohave County for more than 17 years.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife service officers allegedly found Morrow in his vehicle, which was parked in the area of Mesquite Bay. A records check by Fish and Wildlife showed Morrow to have a warrant for his arrest from 2003 out of Mohave Superior Court, on charges of violating probation. He was also wanted in New Mexico, the report said, as a fugitive from justice.
Fish and Wildlife officials contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and officers took Morrow into custody at the scene.
As of Tuesday, Morrow remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
