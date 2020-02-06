Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested an alleged fugitive from justice Sunday, at a College Drive address. Havasu resident Jason K. Lake, 42, has been wanted in Idaho on charges of parole violation since Jan. 31, under a warrant issued by the Idaho Department of Corrections.
As of Wednesday, Lake remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.