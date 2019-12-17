A Lake Havasu City man was arrested early Sunday morning, when officers allegedly saw him attempting to vomit from the open door of a moving vehicle.
Lee M. Lopez, 21, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Swanson Avenue Sunday evening when patrol officers allegedly saw him open his door while the vehicle was in motion. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Swanson Avenue and Magnolia drive, where they spoke to Lopez and the vehicle’s driver.
According to police, Lopez’ clothing was covered in vomit, and he was visibly intoxicated at the scene. A records check allegedly showed Lopez to have an active warrant from California, on charges of assault.
Lopez was arrested at the scene, and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for evaluation due to his level of intoxication. He was released later that morning, and transferred to Lake Havasu City Jail as a fugitive from justice.
