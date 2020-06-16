A Golden Valley man was arrested Sunday evening after he allegedly rammed a vehicle belonging to his brother, before firing two rounds from a pistol into the victim’s vehicle.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Golden Valley intersection at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of the alleged weapons offense. According to investigators, the victim had been parked in front of a friend’s home when 44-year-old Robert J. Vogt approached in his own vehicle at high speed. According to the report, the victim sped away from the scene with his two children inside in order to get away from Vogt.
When the victim slowed for traffic, Vogt allegedly rammed into the rear of his vehicle, then fired two rounds from a .22-caliber revolver into the victim’s vehicle. The rounds missed their target, according to investigators, and the victim was able to drive away from the scene. Deputies say one of the victim’s children was later hospitalized with minor injuries due to the collision.
Deputies soon located Vogt, whose vehicle had allegedly sustained damage consistent with the reported collision. According to the report, deputies searched Vogt’s vehicle and found a .22 revolver, as well as quantities of methamphetamine and a pipe.
Vogt was arrested at the scene and booked into Mohave County Jail on charges of attempted murder, endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Tuesday afternoon, Vogt remained in custody on $250,000 bond.
