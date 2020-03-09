Visitors to Lake Havasu City’s parks may enjoy a warm cup of coffee during the area’s cooler months, but city officials are far less appreciative when such vendors operate without a permit.
Lake Havasu City Police officers cited a local vendor earlier this month on charges of conducting prohibited commercial activity at Rotary Park. Melanie R. Flores, 40, was allegedly seen conducting business from her concessions truck, “Havacup,” at the park on March 1. Police say Flores’ truck was backed into two handicapped parking spaces when patrol officers confronted her.
According to the report, Flores had been warned in August against conducting business in the park.
“Give me a ticket, I will take it,” officers quoted Flores in reference to the complaint.
Flores is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court April 6 to answer the complaint against her.
