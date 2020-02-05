A Lake Havasu City woman was charged Sunday evening with destruction of jail property, after deputies say she threw a food tray and broke a window at Mohave County Jail. Amber J. Springman, 31, was incarcerated at the jail Feb. 1 on multiple drug-related charges.
Damages to the window were estimated at $800, according to the report.
