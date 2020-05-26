A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week after he was allegedly identified as having a warrant for his arrest from the U.S. Marshall’s Office. He was also wanted by local law enforcement as a suspect in a case of aggravated assault.
According to police, 56-year-old John O. Haltom was a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation in April, and was wanted for federal probation violation. He had a violent criminal history, the report said, and was known to be extremely hostile toward law enforcement. When officers arrived at his Jennie Lane residence on May 20, they approached Haltom with guns drawn.
Haltom surrendered himself into custody at the scene, and was found in possession of a folding knife at the time of his arrest. According to police, the knife may have been used in an armed assault allegedly committed by Haltom on April 25.
According to the report, Haltom was accused in April of tackling a victim to the ground at the victim’s residence, punching and kicking him, and stabbing the victim in his arm. The victim allegedly identified Haltom to police at the time, both by name and in a photo lineup.
After his arrest last week, Haltom was questioned about the alleged assault. According to the report, Haltom denied any knowledge of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.