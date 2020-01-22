Two Mohave County residents were arrested on charges relating to sexual exploitation of children this month after separate stings by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin V. Hyde, 23, of Lake Havasu City, was charged Jan. 10 with counts including luring a minor for sexual exploitation, attempted commercial exploitation of a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and eight counts of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.
Robert A. Flores, 26, of Kingman, was arrested Jan. 21 in the sting. He has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Both men are accused of using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to monitor children’s Internet usage, and limit children’s social media presence to prevent possible contact with sexual predators.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hyde remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $500,000 bond. Flores also remained in custody at the jail, with no bond set.
