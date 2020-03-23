A Lake Havasu City Man was arrested March 10 after police allegedly learned he was driving while intoxicated during a traffic accident.
According to the report, 25-year-old Michael A. Contreras was backing out a driveway when he struck a mail truck.
Officers arrived at the scene and located Contreras nearby. According to police, the odor of alcohol was present on Contreras’ breath as he spoke to officers. Contreras allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol before driving.
Contreras was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI.
A test of his breath allegedly showed Contreras’ blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.141% at the time of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.