Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Caravelle Drive residence Jan. 1 after receiving reports of a possible burglary. According to police, one of the owners found the rear gate of their travel trailer had been left open, and allegedly saw a man rummaging through cabinets inside.
The owner confronted the man, identified by police as 18-year-old Hunter M. Paull. According to the report, Paull fled the scene.
According to police, a man matching Paull’s description was also sought in an alleged trespassing incident that took place on the same day, also on Caravelle Drive. Officers detained Paull near the intersection of El Dorado Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard, and brought the victim to the location to determine whether she could positively identify Paull as their suspect.
According to the police report, the victim confirmed Paull was the man who entered her trailer. Paull was arrested at the scene, and a search allegedly found him to be in possession of marijuana wax, a prescription pill and items of drug paraphernalia. Police say he was also found in possession of an allegedly stolen check.
Paull has been charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second degree burglary.
