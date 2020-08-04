A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month during a fight with his girlfriend, when he allegedly threw her down while she was attempting to pack her belongings and leave their home.
According to the report, the victim was using Snapchat on July 23, with an account belonging to her boyfriend, 20-year-old Gauge D. Ogas. The victim found a potentially compromising conversation under Ogas’ account, between himself and a former acquaintance. The victim put her belongings in a bag and intended to leave Ogas, police say, before Ogas stopped her in their driveway.
According to the report, Ogas grabbed the victim from behind and allegedly threw her on the ground. The victim contacted police after the confrontation, and indicated that Ogas was acting under the influence of possibly illegal prescription medication.
Officers arrived at the home, and detained Ogas at the scene. According to officers, a container of marijuana and marijuana pipes was visible within Ogas’ bedroom when he emerged to speak with officers.
A search of Ogas’ home allegedly yielded six marijuana wax containers, 5.7 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag and 39 THC cartridges, valued at about $1,950.
Ogas was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct; as well as felony charges of possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
