Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Dover Avenue campground on Nov. 10, after receiving reports that a man had intentionally rammed the gate surrounding one of the camp’s storage units with his vehicle.
Responding officers allegedly saw a vehicle moving in the vicinity, with its lights off. Officers approached the vehicle and its driver, who was identified as Austin J. MacCollister, 29, of Havasu. Nearby, police allegedly observed severe damage to a gate at the storage facility.
According to the Police report, MacCollister attempted to hide from officers as they told him to exit the vehicle. One of the responding officers drew his sidearm, according to the report, and ordered MacCollister to show his hands. Police say MacCollister was ordered to unlock and exit his vehicle. MacCollister allegedly unlocked the vehicle, but refused to exit. According to the report, officers then pulled MacCollister from the vehicle and placed him on the ground.
The owner of the storage structure was contacted, and according to police, MacCollister was not permitted to be at the location. According to the report, MacCollister had allegedly slept at the storage shed on several occasions without the owner’s permission.
MacCollister was arrested at the scene on charges of resisting arrest, third degree burglary, criminal damage to property and hit-and-run.
