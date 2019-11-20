A Lake Havasu City man wanted on charges relating to drug sales in Havasu was arrested during a Nov. 5 traffic stop. According to the report, police were seeking 37-year-old George N. Touchkov in reference to an incident that took place in August.
Earlier this month, officers allegedly recognized a vehicle belonging to Touchkov in the area of Maricopa Avenue and Rolling Hills Drive. Officer followed the vehicle, and stopped its driver at the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Swanson Avenue. Touchkov was taken into custody at the scene, and questioned by detectives at Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to statements allegedly given by Touchkov, he sometimes sold methamphetamine and heroin to support his own alleged drug habits, and began to make large purchases of narcotics in Las Vegas this year.
Touchkov has been charged with sale of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. He remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.
