A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Jan. 3 after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a retaining wall at a Kiowa Boulevard address. Police say James D. Ruch, 65, drove away from the scene, but not before witnesses allegedly recorded his license plate number.
Kuch was found at his residence on Winterhaven Drive, where officers questioned him. According to police, Kuch admitted to his role in the accident, and to leaving the scene afterward. Kuch appeared to be visibly intoxicated when officers arrived, the report said, and failed to complete a series of field sobriety tests.
Kuch was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, hit-and-run and criminal damage to property; and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
