A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after an arrest this month on eight felony counts related to possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Rick Varner, 51, was a driver stopped by patrol officers Feb. 5 when a records check allegedly showed his vehicle’s insurance to be canceled. As Varner was questioned by officers, police allegedly learned of two active warrants for Varner’s arrest.
According to the report, officers found items including plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in Varner’s pockets. A search of Varner’s vehicle allegedly yielded two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue, a third glass pipe that had been unused and a used syringe.
Varner was charged with two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, two felony counts of possession of marijuana and three felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Wednesday, Varner remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
