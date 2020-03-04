Reports of a stolen trailer last month led to the arrest of a Lake Havasu City man on felony charges of theft and drug possession.
Police responded to a Kiowa Boulevard business Feb. 12 after receiving the initial theft report, where the alleged victim said a small utility trailer and tools were missing from the rear of the location. Officers allegedly found that a lock and chain securing the trailer at the property had been cut away. Officers were unable to locate the trailer until about two weeks later, the report said.
On Feb. 25, officers were called to a Palisades Drive address after receiving reports of suspicious activity. Officers encountered 22-year-old Ryan D. Kerr, who was allegedly believed to be a suspect in the theft, and detained at the scene.
During a search, police allegedly found a plastic bag containing 1.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Kerr was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of theft, trafficking stolen property and possession of dangerous drugs.
