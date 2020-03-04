A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Feb. 29 on felony drug charges after officers allegedly identified him as having a warrant for his arrest.
Havasu police officers were patrolling the area of Empress Drive when they recognized 36-year-old Michael D. McGovern, who was allegedly seen driving southbound. McGovern allegedly had a warrant for his arrest filed Feb. 25 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped McGovern and arrested him at the scene.
According to police, a search of McGovern’s clothing yielded a black case containing a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. In McGovern’s vehicle, officers allegedly found a plastic tool case containing suspected marijuana and a brown pipe containing suspected marijuana. Officers also allegedly found two more smoking pipes containing suspected marijuana residue, as well as two vape pens.
McGovern was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.