A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on charges of shoplifting after he allegedly stole about $400 worth of merchandise from a State Route 95 business.
Landen R. Correll, 24, was allegedly recognized on March 23 by employees as the possible suspect in a shoplifting incident at another store in Fort Mohave. Correll was detained by the store’s loss-prevention manager, according to the report, and officers were called to the scene.
Police say that when searched, Correll’s backpack contained about $400 in allegedly stolen merchandise. Landen was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. He is scheduled to appear May 4 in Lake Havasu City Justice Court to answer the complaint against him.
