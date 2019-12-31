Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Park Terrace Drive address on Dec. 11 after receiving reports of a hit and run accident. When officers arrived, they found a golf cart high-centered on a rock retaining wall on the property.
According to police, the accident allegedly caused more than $2,500 in damage to landscaping at the address. When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle’s driver and two passengers had already fled. During a search, officers found multiple cans of alcohol in the abandoned vehicle.
Police say witnesses saw two of the vehicle’s alleged occupants leaving the scene, and photographed them. Those photos were sent to officers, and home surveillance footage from around the time of the accident led police to allegedly identify 41-year-old Neil J. Dille as the vehicle’s driver.
Dille was found at a camp in Craggy wash, and questioned about the incident. Dille allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle, telling police that he did not know how fast he was traveling when the vehicle’s steering wheel locked up, and he struck the victim’s property. He told officers he was sober while driving, the report said.
Dille was arrested on one felony count of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of failure to provide insurance information after an accident.
