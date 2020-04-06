Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to an Offshore Court residence Thursday after receiving reports of a man circling the home and looking through the windows.
According to alleged witness statements, Levi W. Horner, 31, of Lake Havasu City, had been harassing the homeowner’s daughter, referring to her as his “soulmate.” Witnesses allegedly believed Horner to have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Officers arrived at the scene and questioned the home’s occupants, as well as Horner himself. According to the police report, Horner admitted to possessing a marijuana pipe in the center console of his vehicle.
Horner was cited and released from the scene on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two days prior, Horner was also cited and released on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, when he allegedly went to the police department and admitted to possession of more than seven grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and assorted THC gummies. At the time, Horner told police that he was in danger, and needed to speak directly to the President of the United States. Again, officers said Horner appeared to have been under the influence of narcotics.
Horner is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court May 11 to answer the complaints against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.