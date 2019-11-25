Lake Havasu City Police officers encountered an alleged fugitive from justice on Nov. 18, in the area of Buena Vista Avenue. Police were conducting an investigation in the area when they found Nick A. Mandella, 44, and questioned him.
According to the report, Mandella used a false name to identify himself. One of the officers allegedly knew a member of Mandella’s family, however, and recognized Mandella. A record check for Mandella’s name showed him to be a fugitive from justice in Colorado, the report said.
Mandella allegedly continued to provide a false name to officers when confronted with their findings. Officers ultimately identified Mandella with a photograph from his Facebook profile. He was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
