A Lake Havasu City man was indicted last week on felony stalking charges after he allegedly harassed the mother of his children with text messages and phone calls, before following her in his car throughout the city.
According to police, the harassment had been occurring for about four days before detectives asked Ryan J. Means, 25, to come to the Lake Havasu City Police Department on May 28 for an interview. Court records show that Means was serving probation for a 2019 stalking conviction against the same victim. Means allegedly told detectives he wanted to see his children, but denied following the victim.
Means was arrested on felony charges of stalking and aggravated harassment, and was indicted in Mohave County Superior Court June 4. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.