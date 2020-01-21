A Lake Havasu City man arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges was released Sunday, under orders from a judge to have no contact with the victim. According to police, 34-year-old Eric S. Dahl contacted the victim by telephone about an hour after his release.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Havasu residence Sunday after receiving reports that Dahl violated a court order. Dahl had been released from Mohave County Jail at about 10:50 a.m., and the victim was allegedly informed that Dahl was ordered to have no contact with her upon his release. Police say Dahl called the victim at about 11:40 a.m.
“Good job on getting me arrested,” the victim allegedly quoted Dahl. “Now I’ll have to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees.”
Officers contacted Dahl by telephone, the report said, and Dahl allegedly admitted to calling the victim. Dahl allegedly agreed to turn himself in Sunday afternoon, and has been charged with failure to comply with a court order.
