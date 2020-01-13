A Lake Havasu City man was charged Jan. 6 after electrical workers reported a theft of electricity, using jumper cables.
According to police, electricity was shut off to the residence of BW Smith, 75, in December due to nonpayment of fees. Last week workers allegedly saw lights on in Smith’s home and investigated. Workers reportedly found a set of jumper cables connecting electricity to Smith’s home from a nearby fuse box – a setup they described to police as being “extremely dangerous.”
Police contacted Smith, who allegedly told officers a friend had connected the jumper cables for him. An electrical crew disabled electrical service to Smith’s home, and Smith was cited and released on charges of theft. He is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Justice Court Feb. 10 to answer the complaint against him.
