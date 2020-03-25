A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Saturday after witnesses reported that he threatened them with a machete at a McCulloch Boulevard bar.
Officers responded early Saturday to the location after receiving reports that 30-year-old Joshua L. Ferguson brandished the weapon at several victims in the business’ parking lot. According to police, the reporting parties were inside the business when Ferguson approached them and introduced himself to one of the female victims.
Ferguson allegedly followed the reporting parties throughout the establishment, until they allegedly became uncomfortable and decided to leave. As they exited, Ferguson was allegedly seen making a “throat-cutting” gesture in their direction. One of the victims confronted Ferguson, the report said, who allegedly believed that one of the male members of the reporting party had insulted him.
The victims left the business and Ferguson allegedly went to his vehicle, before returning with a large silver machete. One of the victims again confronted Ferguson, the report said, and Ferguson left the scene in his vehicle.
Officers found Ferguson at his home later that morning and spoke to him. According to police, Ferguson told officers the unidentified male victim behaved aggressively toward him, and he retrieved his machete from his vehicle to defend himself.
Ferguson was arrested at his home and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon
