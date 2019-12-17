A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court next month on charges of felony trespassing, after police say he and his girlfriend were found living in a trailer at a McCulloch Boulevard residence without the owner’s permission.
According to police, Erick T. Goode-Lilla, 23, and Serrena B. Perea, 20, were allegedly evicted from their residence at the location in October. In November, police say the couple had been sleeping in a trailer at the location without the owner’s knowledge.
Police say Lilla was observed by the property owner on surveillance footage as he allegedly entered the home on Nov. 14. The property owner contacted the Lake Havasu City Police Department, and officers allegedly found Lilla and Perea at the location. They were arrested at the scene, and police say a search of the trailer yielded two bongs, a black digital scale, a glass jar containing suspected drug residue and a plastic bag containing suspected drug residue.
When questioned, Lilla allegedly told officers he entered the home to retrieve some of Perea’s belongings for her.
Lilla was charged with criminal damage to property, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree criminal trespassing. Perea was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lilla is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.