A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court this week on charges of felony weapons misconduct.
According to the report, employees of a mobile auto-detailing company were working in the area of Beachcomber Boulevard on Oct. 23, where they were spraying a vehicle with a high pressure washer. Police say 57-year-old Stephen M. Stack was a resident of the area, and became upset when the spray landed on his own vehicle and trailer nearby. He shouted at workers, according to the report, but workers reassured Stack that the ionized water they were using would not create spots on his vehicle. The workers agreed to clean the water from his vehicle if it became a concern. The situation was diffused, the report said, and the workers completed their work for the day.
On Oct. 24, workers returned to the area. According to the report, Stack displayed a firearm at the location, and warned workers not to operate their washer until after he had left. The workers contacted police, who arrived at the scene and spoke to Stack.
Stack allegedly admitted to possessing the weapon, tucked in the waistband of his pants, but denied threatening the workers or pulling the weapon free. Stack was arrested at the scene on charges of felony weapons misconduct, making threats and disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Dec. 19 for a pre-trial conference.
