A homeless man was arrested on felony drug charges last month after witnesses reported his vehicle as suspicious.
On Feb. 28, police say William J. Scheible, 27, was found parked at a Poseidon Drive location with his engine running and his right turn signal activated. Scheible was unconscious in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle in gear. According to police, two lighters were resting in Scheible’s lap, and a pipe suspected methamphetamine residue was found on the floor near Scheible’s feet. Officers woke Scheible, and attempted to speak with him.
According to the report, Scheible did not remember where he was going or where he had come from. His eyes were bloodshot and he appeared to be visibly dazed, the report said. Scheible was unable to complete field sobriety tests at the scene, and officers transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of DUI.
Police searched Scheible’s vehicle, which allegedly contained two prescription pill bottles belonging to someone other than Scheible. A search of Scheible’s pockets at the jail further yielded less than a gram of marijuana, the report said.
Officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of Scheible’s blood to test his possible level of intoxication. Scheible was charged with two counts of DUI, felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of possession of prescription drugs.
