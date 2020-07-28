Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a London Bridge Road hotel Sunday after receiving reports that a man and woman had stolen a bag of ice and several containers of water.
According to police, Andy T. Ripberger, 38, and Holly E. Rose, 42, entered the business lobby at about noon, where they allegedly took the items and left. Employees of the business attempted to confront them, the report said, before contacting law enforcement.
Police say Ripberger and Rose were identified by surveillance footage at the business. They were later located on North McCulloch Boulevard, where they lived in the area of Craggy Wash. Officers contacted the pair, who were cited on misdemeanor charges of theft. According to the police report, the total value of items allegedly stolen was about $8.
