Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol in Kingman Monday morning when they allegedly saw a vehicle with a cracked windshield. According to the report, deputies checked their records against the vehicle’s license plate, and found it to have been reported stolen in a carjacking incident.
Deputies followed the vehicle, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when it pulled into a Kingman business. The vehicle sped away from deputies, the report said, and deputies pursued. During the pursuit, deputies say the vehicle sped through multiple stop signs to evade law enforcement.
The Kingman Police Department aided deputies in their search for the vehicle, which was found minutes later. The vehicle’s driver and passenger, identified as Jesse M. Dawson, 25, and Stephanie L. Sparks, 38, both of Newton, Iowa, on charges of theft of a means of transportation and resisting arrest. Dawson was additionally charged with unlawful flight from law enforcement.
As of Wednesday, Dawson and Sparks remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond, each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.