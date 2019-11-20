A Kingman resident was arrested Tuesday on charges of molestation of a child after receiving reports of incidents at his home in 2017. Michael T. Hefner, 19, was accused of forcing the victim to engage in sexual acts on multiple occasions. The alleged victim was 10 years old at the time, according Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies spoke to Hefner at his residence on Tuesday, and Hefner allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the victim. Hefner was arrested on two counts of child molestation and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, more accusations and additional incidents have been revealed during the course of deputies’ investigation, and further charges may be filed against Hefner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.