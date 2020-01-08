Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called on Friday to aid in a sexual abuse case under investigation by the Arizona Department of Child Services. Child Services agents said they received reports of sexual assault by 50-year-old Kingman resident Jody J. Shoup, which had allegedly been ongoing for four years. Deputies interviewed the victim at her residence, according to the report, and Shoup arrived shortly afterward. Shoup was taken into custody at the scene, and transported to Mohave County Jail without incident on charges of child molestation.
