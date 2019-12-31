A Kingman resident was arrested Friday after a traffic stop, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies searched his vehicle and allegedly found a THC vape pen. Deputies say James A. Dorrier, 36, was initially stopped in Kingman after he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop light.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop, the report said, and were able to smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle. Dorrier allegedly admitted to possessing a THC vape pen and a firearm in his vehicle, and was asked by deputies to exit his vehicle.
According to the report, Dorrier was identified as a convicted felon from Nevada. He was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
