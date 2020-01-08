Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman residence Saturday after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle parked in front of the home. Deputies arrived at the scene and called for the home’s occupants to exit, the report said. Instead, suspects identified as Karl W. Koch, 39, and Christie M. Fortner, 36, both of Kingman, allegedly attempted to flee the scene.
Deputies apprehended Koch and Fortner, and contacted the owner of the home. The property owner allegedly said Koch and Fortner did not have permission to be there. Both were arrested on charges of first degree trespassing and transported to Mohave County Jail without further incident.
