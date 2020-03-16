Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman address Wednesday, after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, they allegedly found 37-year-old Kingman resident Trina M. McConkey riding on a bicycle in the area. Deputies confirmed the existence of a warrant for McConkey’s arrest, and she was taken into custody at the scene. Deputies say a search of McConkey’s backpack yielded 24 grams of marijuana, four grams of methamphetamines and several plastic bags.
McConkey was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail on felony charges of possession of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs for sale. As of Monday, McConkey remained in custody on $1,500 bond.
