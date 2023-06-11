The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 10
June 10
Marquiz Torres
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug Violation (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M)
***
Jessica Villarreal
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia Violation (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M)
***
Thomas Ward
Time: 7:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M
***
Cameron Allen
Time: 9:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Assault - Causing Fear of Physical Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Tyler Huss
Time: 10:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
June 11
Pamela Fielding
Time: 12:06 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Mario Delgado
Time: 12:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing over $1000 (F), DUI (M) and Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
***
Joe Gracia
Time: 1:30 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Jessica Villarreal
Time: 3:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Noise (M)
***
Jonah Chiarle
Time: 7:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
